Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,652,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,151,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $707,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $531,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $446,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana from “strong sell” to “hold” , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com

Zacks Research upgraded Humana from , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted a higher price target for Humana (HUM) , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Article

One report highlighted a higher price target for , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Article

Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term and FY2026/FY2027 earnings estimates in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. MarketBeat HUM page

Zacks Research in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The same research house also projected a large loss in Q4 2026 and reduced estimates for several 2027 quarters, reinforcing concerns about earnings pressure ahead. MarketBeat HUM page

Humana Trading Up 1.2%

HUM stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.04. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $201.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $173.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $249.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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