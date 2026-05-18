Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,422 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,319 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $752,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,449,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,181,642.50. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,933,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,337,059.50. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,208. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $68.95 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Urban Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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