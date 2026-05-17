Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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