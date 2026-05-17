Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,869 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,869 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $914.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $450.68 and a one year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here