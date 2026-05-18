Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 834.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $429,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 51,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,144.65. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annabelle G. Bexiga sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $152,865.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,089.08. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,393. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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