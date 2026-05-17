Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,348 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,790 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $122,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on United Parcel Service Stock?

Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Could United Parcel Service Face Pressure Amid Russell 1000 Trends?

A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A board member resignation following a Federal Reserve appointment introduces a small governance headline, but it is likely a secondary factor compared with the earnings revisions.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.87.

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United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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