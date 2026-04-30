Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 599,354 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 599,354 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up approximately 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 1.13% of O-I Glass worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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O-I Glass Stock Down 15.2%

NYSE OI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

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About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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