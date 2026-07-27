Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO Shares Sold by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 625,000 shares during the period. Lexeo Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1,002.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,386 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $98,592.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,194 shares in the company, valued at $363,297.48. This represents a 21.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,620.16. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 62,204 shares of company stock valued at $280,089 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXEO. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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