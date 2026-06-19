Lexington Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lexington Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,719 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Lexington Hill Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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