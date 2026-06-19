Lexington Hill Partners LLC Invests $1.72 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Lexington Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,304 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.3% of Lexington Hill Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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