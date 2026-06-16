LFG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,492 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,492 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 115,965 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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