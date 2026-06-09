LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 58,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,692 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.26% of Church & Dwight worth $52,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 215.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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