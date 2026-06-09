LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,674 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 69,578 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 3.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $77,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.49 and a 52-week high of $237.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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