LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.37.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1%

EL opened at $82.62 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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