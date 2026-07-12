LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 129,648 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,138 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $21,446,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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