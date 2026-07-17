LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $24.07 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,901 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,373 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $24,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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