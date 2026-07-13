LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.34 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,501 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock worth $224,763,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $207.78 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $568.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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