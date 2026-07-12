LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 135,129 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 3,427.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 135,129 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.65.

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Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 4,597,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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