LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 212.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136,806 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $147.15. 12,472,118 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,727. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability.

RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America kept a Buy rating on PG while lowering its price target to $166 from $170 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Bank of America kept a rating on PG while lowering its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PG as a Dividend King with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted PG as a with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently underperformed the broader market in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock.

Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst.

Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One article framed PG as facing a “fresh market test,” suggesting investors are still assessing whether its valuation and growth outlook justify renewed buying.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here