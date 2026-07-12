LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 394.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.66. 2,998,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,232. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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