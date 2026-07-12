LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. 2,226,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Evercore reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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