LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 23,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROL

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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