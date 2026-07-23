Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Li Auto worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,684 shares of the company's stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LI. Weiss Ratings lowered Li Auto from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

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