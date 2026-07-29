Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 291,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of Liberty Broadband worth $118,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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