Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 521,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.64% of Liberty Global worth $106,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 4.0%

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Further Reading

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