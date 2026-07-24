Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,432 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $376.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $378.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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