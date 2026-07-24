Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 9,874 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE EXR opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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