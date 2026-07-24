Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,994 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial makes up about 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rentokil Initial worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.9%

RTO opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Rentokil Initial PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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