Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,905 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $237.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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