Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $38.16 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,093 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock worth $705,736,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Reuters article

The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies Tecvayli and Talvey , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. PR Newswire article

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies and , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Positive Sentiment: J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance article

J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. MarketBeat article

Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said a judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, which could still keep legal uncertainty in focus despite being framed as a procedural win for J&J. Reuters article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $241.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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