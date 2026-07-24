Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $893.02 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.46 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $928.87 and its 200 day moving average is $803.52. The company has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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