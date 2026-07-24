Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,039.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,030.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,041.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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