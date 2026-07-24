Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,235 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.94 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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