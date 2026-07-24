Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $423.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $407.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $384.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here