Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 18,453 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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