Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,115 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 52,822 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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