Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $269.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.88 and a 200 day moving average of $252.36. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here