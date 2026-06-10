Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 376.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,208,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nebius Group by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,534 shares of the company's stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 288,700 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIS. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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