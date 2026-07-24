Lido Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 134.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,078 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $211,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.9% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,049.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $917.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Key United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $12.76 versus consensus around $11.53 and revenue of $4.41 billion versus $4.22 billion expected. United Rentals (URI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $12.76 versus consensus around $11.53 and revenue of $4.41 billion versus $4.22 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, signaling management expects continued momentum from strong rental demand, better fleet productivity, and specialty business strength. United Rentals Q2 Earnings Beat on Rental Growth, '26 Guidance Raised

The company raised 2026 guidance, signaling management expects continued momentum from strong rental demand, better fleet productivity, and specialty business strength. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America boosted its price target on URI to $1,300 from $1,195 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting confidence in further upside after the earnings beat. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target increase

Bank of America boosted its price target on to $1,300 from $1,195 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting confidence in further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record revenue, record rental revenue, and strong shareholder returns, which reinforced the bullish reaction in the stock.

Management highlighted record revenue, record rental revenue, and strong shareholder returns, which reinforced the bullish reaction in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is supportive for income investors but not the main driver of the move.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,149.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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