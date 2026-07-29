Lido Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to $289 from $255 and maintained a Buy rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to and maintained a rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Why Datadog outpaced the stock market

Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Wall Street recommendations on Datadog

The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares worth about $11.5 million, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares worth approximately $11.5 million, and Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for roughly $4.9 million. All three transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but the sales can still pressure sentiment—particularly after DDOG’s strong run and elevated valuation.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

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Datadog Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.23, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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