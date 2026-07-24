Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFSG Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE USB opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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