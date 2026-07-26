Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,471 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 564,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,194 in the last 90 days. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.87, a PEG ratio of 267.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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