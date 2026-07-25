Lido Advisors LLC Sells 216,866 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,819 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 216,866 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Target were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TGT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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