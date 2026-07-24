Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,047,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. ASML: Surging AI CapEx A Catalyst

ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. ASML Holdings' EUV Leadership Strengthens Long-Term Growth

Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Semiconductor ETFs Surge Ahead of Intel Earnings

Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Is Trending Stock ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Buy Now?

Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also cautions that ASML’s premium valuation, China restrictions, and customer timing risks could limit upside even though the long-term AI demand case remains strong. ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,803.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,749.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,522.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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