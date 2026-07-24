Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $13,259,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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