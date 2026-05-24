Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 110,290 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $37,109,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.86 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $313.68 and its 200 day moving average is $321.66.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for JLL. JLL stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for , , and , signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for JLL. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also increased near-term estimates for Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , and Q4 2026 , which suggests some resilience in the company’s operating outlook. JLL stock page

The analyst also increased near-term estimates for , , and , which suggests some resilience in the company’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on JLL, indicating no major change in overall analyst stance despite the updated forecasts. JLL stock page

Zacks Research maintained a rating on JLL, indicating no major change in overall analyst stance despite the updated forecasts. Negative Sentiment: At the same time, estimates were cut for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028, which may be pressuring sentiment around medium-term earnings momentum. JLL stock page

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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