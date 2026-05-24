Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,818,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,220,000. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.2% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.80% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.1%

TSN stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $69.48. The company's 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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