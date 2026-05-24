Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 165,288 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,288 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $20,806,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 16.7%

Shares of DELL opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $298.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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