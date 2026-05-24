Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Takes $255.48 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,488,383 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $255,482,000. Thor Industries makes up about 1.8% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 4.71% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Thor Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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