Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 496,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2%

PEP opened at $150.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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